A fan breached the security at the Eden Gardens to invade the pitch and touch Virat Kohli's feet during the KKR vs RCB match in IPL 2025 on March 22. It is no secret that Virat Kohli is one of the most loved cricketers in every venue he plays and a fan expresses his admiration for the star cricketer by rushing onto the pitch and laying at his feet. The security officials soon rushed out and got the fan out of the field. Virat Kohli had a splendid game against Kolkata Knight Riders, scoring an unbeaten 59 off just 36 deliveries which included four fours and three sixes as RCB beat KKR by seven wickets. Royal Challengers Bengaluru Beat Kolkata Knight Riders by Seven Wickets in IPL 2025: Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Krunal Pandya Power RCB to Dominant Victory Over Defending Champions.

Fan Invades Pitch to Touch Virat Kohli's Feet

Another Angle of the Video

Pics of Fan Invading Pitch and Invading Virat Kohli's Feet at Eden Gardens

Kolkata: A fan breaches security and ran onto the field during the IPL 2025 inaugural match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at Eden Gardens pic.twitter.com/2Ok4XmBXPJ — IANS (@ians_india) March 22, 2025

