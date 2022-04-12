Faf du Plessis will be going up against his former team Chennai Super Kings, as the skipper of Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2022 on Tuesday. The South African was an integral part of CSK in the IPL over the years and helped them win their fourth title last year. Ahead of a reunion against his old team, du Plessis spoke about facing the four-time champs.

Watch Video Here:

It’s time for the Southern Derby, it’s time for CSK v RCB! Faf talks about leading RCB against his former team, Hazlewood is set to don the Red and Gold and much more, on @kreditbee presents Game Day.#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPL2022 #Mission2022 #RCB #ನಮ್ಮRCB #CSKvRCB pic.twitter.com/CxZcXEHiJc — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) April 12, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)