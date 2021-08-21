Royal Challengers Bangalore have signed Wanindu Hasaranga, Tim David and Dushmantha Chameera ahead of the UAE leg of the Indian Premier League 2021. The franchise took to Twitter to make these announcements.

RCB announcing Wanindu Hasaranga as their new player: 

Dushmantha Chameera roped in by RCB: 

Tim David joins Virat Kohli's squad: 

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)