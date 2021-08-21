Royal Challengers Bangalore have signed Wanindu Hasaranga, Tim David and Dushmantha Chameera ahead of the UAE leg of the Indian Premier League 2021. The franchise took to Twitter to make these announcements.

RCB announcing Wanindu Hasaranga as their new player:

🔊 ANNOUNCEMENT 🔊 We’re thrilled to welcome Sri Lankan all-rounder Wanidu Hasaranga to the RCB Family for the second leg of #IPL 2021 in UAE. He replaces Adam Zampa. #PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPL2021 #NowAChallenger pic.twitter.com/nEf6mtRcNt — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) August 21, 2021

Dushmantha Chameera roped in by RCB:

🔊 ANNOUNCEMENT 🔊 Dushmantha Chameera, Sri Lankan fast bowler, is ready to #PlayBold as he joins RCB for the UAE leg of #IPL 2021. Chameera replaces Daniel Sams. Welcome to the family, Chameera.#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPL2021 #NowAChallenger pic.twitter.com/BD0AGZeuE5 — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) August 21, 2021

Tim David joins Virat Kohli's squad:

🔊 ANNOUNCEMENT 🔊 Tim David is no stranger to the T20 format! After tasting success in T20 leagues around the world, hard hitting batsman & a handy bowler - Tim David - replaces Finn Allen at RCB for the remainder of the season.#PlayBold #IPL2021 #NowAChallenger pic.twitter.com/d2KlnbnWtX — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) August 21, 2021

