Virat Kohli has won the toss and Royal Challengers Bangalore will be bowling first in Abu Dhabi. RCB have named an unchanged starting XI. Similarly, Sunrisers Hyderabad have also fielded the same team from their last game.

RCB Playing XI

Match 52. Royal Challengers Bangalore XI: V Kohli, D Padikkal, D Christian, G Maxwell, AB de Villiers, KS Bharat, S Ahmed, G Garton, H Patel, M Siraj, Y Chahal https://t.co/UJxVQxyLNo #RCBvSRH #VIVOIPL #IPL2021 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 6, 2021

SRH Playing XI

Match 52. Sunrisers Hyderabad XI: J Roy, W Saha, P Garg, K Williamson, A Sharma, J Holder, A Samad, R Khan, B Kumar, U Malik, S Kaul https://t.co/UJxVQxyLNo #RCBvSRH #VIVOIPL #IPL2021 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 6, 2021

