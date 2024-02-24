The WPL 2024 has commenced and in the second match UP Warriorz are all set to take on the home team Royal Challengers Bangalore at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. UPW-W captain Alyssa Healy has won the toss and opted to bowl first given how suited the M Chinnaswamy Stadium pitch is for chasing with dew around. Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham get their debut for RCB-W while Vrinda Dinesh starts for Up Warriorz. IPL 2024: DDCA Officials Clueless Why Delhi Capitals Shifted Their First Two Games to Vizag, Official Claims DC Director of Cricket Sourav Ganguly Was Happy With Preparations.

RCB-W vs UPW-W WPL 2024 Toss Update

