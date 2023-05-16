Steve Smith reacted to a publication that claimed Jofra Archer had 'terrorised' England batters four years ago in the Ashes in 2019. The Australian star batter replied to the article by 'Code Cricket' shared on Twitter, which also added that Australian batters would breathe easy that Archer was ruled out of the English summer. Replying to the article, Smith wrote, "Terrorised? remind me when I was dismissed by him…." The five-match Ashes series in 2019, which was played in England had ended in a 2-2 draw. England Squad for Ireland Test Announced: Jofra Archer Ruled Out As Mark Wood, Jonny Bairstow Return; Ben Foakes Dropped.

Steve Smith Replies to Publication Claiming Jofra Archer 'Terrorised' Aussie Batters

Terrorised? 🤔 remind me when I was dismissed by him…. — Steve Smith (@stevesmith49) May 16, 2023

