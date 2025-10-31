Social media was abuzz with reactions after India beat Australia to reach the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 final on October 30. Chasing 339 at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai, it was a Jemimah Rodrigues special and her partnership with Harmanpreet Kaur that took India past the finish line as the Women in Blue overcame the defending champions in a high-pressure match. With this win for India over Australia, many fans felt that it was a revenge that the Women in Blue took after the Australia men's cricket team led by Pat Cummins, had broken a billion hearts by beating India in the 2023 ODI World Cup final in Ahmedabad. The Australia Women's National Cricket Team, much like India in the 2023 World Cup, were unbeaten before losing a knockout match. "Revenge of 19 November 2023 is done," a fan wrote. India Beat Australia to Enter ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Final! Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur Shine as Women in Blue Set Up Summit Clash vs South Africa.

