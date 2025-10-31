Social media was abuzz with reactions after India beat Australia to reach the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 final on October 30. Chasing 339 at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai, it was a Jemimah Rodrigues special and her partnership with Harmanpreet Kaur that took India past the finish line as the Women in Blue overcame the defending champions in a high-pressure match. With this win for India over Australia, many fans felt that it was a revenge that the Women in Blue took after the Australia men's cricket team led by Pat Cummins, had broken a billion hearts by beating India in the 2023 ODI World Cup final in Ahmedabad. The Australia Women's National Cricket Team, much like India in the 2023 World Cup, were unbeaten before losing a knockout match. "Revenge of 19 November 2023 is done," a fan wrote. India Beat Australia to Enter ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Final! Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur Shine as Women in Blue Set Up Summit Clash vs South Africa.

'Revenge is Sweet'

'Revenge of 19 November 2023 is Done'

Revenge of 19 November, 2023 is done ✅ pic.twitter.com/K02oH2peQy — sparsh agarwal (@sparshagarwal24) October 30, 2025

'Healing Effect'

The memory & Pain of 19th November will always be there but today's brilliant victory has somewhat put a healing effect on it. Thanks u girls for the marvelous victory against all odds.#INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/76A2vIxSgA — Raazi (@Crick_logist) October 30, 2025

'Bitter Sweet Revenge Against Australia'

It's bitter sweet revenge against Australia. Ind Men lost to Aus Men in WC after remaining unbeaten in group stage and Indian Women returned the favour in ODI WC again. Whhaat a match! Also, its Ind vs SA again in the final ! #IndianCricket #INDvsAUS #WomensWorldCup2025 — Parag Shah (@parag_talkies) October 30, 2025

'Girls Healing the Pain of Boys of 19th November'

Finally girls healing pain of boys revenge of 19 th November .#INDvsAUS — SumitB (@subo_dev) October 30, 2025

'Truest Revenge'

Unbeaten until then & lose the knockout match This win by 🇮🇳 is the truest revenge for what Cummins & Co. did on November 19, 2023 #INDvsAUS — Naseer (@BeingYuvNaseer) October 30, 2025

'Now That's How You Deliver Revenge'

Now that’s how you deliver revenge. Many of us felt the closure we needed today, healed ☺️#INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/YSR91nGw1t — Andy ™️ (@rathor_andy) October 30, 2025

'Badla Pura Hogaya'

19 november Ind vs Aus ka badla pura ho gya 🔥🗿 Salute to all the queens of our women's team🫡#INDWvsAUSW #INDvsAUS #WomensWorldCup2025 — Unknown (@Anonymous_Atti) October 30, 2025

'Every 19 November Has a 30 October'

Every 19 November has a 30 October 💙 🇮🇳 #INDvsAUS https://t.co/jA2J9IvUyU — Jyotsna Gupta (@imJenal) October 30, 2025

'19 November 2023 Ka Revenge'

