Delhi Capitals' star opener David Warner took to his official Instagram account and shared an image of Hanuman Ji's idol during his visit to Vizag ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match between DC and KKR. Warner captioned the image as, "On my drive around town today!!" Warner is looking in decent form and can make a huge difference in the match against KKR. Warner scored a half-century in the last IPL 2024 game which was against the CSK. IPL 2024: David Warner Overtakes Virat Kohli, Becomes Fifth-Highest Run-Scorer in T20s, Achieves Feat in DC vs CSK Match.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)