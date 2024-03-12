During a Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) training session power hitter Rinku Singh went on to hit a shot which then was hit on the head of a kid. The kid was then called by Rinku Singh and he gave away a hat of KKR. Then he asked the kid what else he wanted to which the kid replied "Yes your sign" and then Rinku signed his hat and gave that away to the kid. It was a very heartwarming moment for the youngster. Mumbai Indians Share Visuals of Captain Hardik Pandya Training in Nets Ahead of IPL 2024 (Watch ASMR Video).

Watch Video

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)