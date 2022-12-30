Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant was in a horrible car accident while travelling from Delhi to Roorkee. The car overturned near the border, and Pant is believed to be seriously injured. The photos from his car accident on the Delhi-Dehradun highway are now going viral. Rishabh Pant has now been hospitalized in Roorkee. Take a look at these photos here. Rishabh Pant Injured in Car Accident on Delhi-Dehradun Highway, Photos of Collision Show Indian Cricketer Severely Hurt.

Rishabh Pant's Accident Photos

