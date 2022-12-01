Rishabh Pant appeared to lose his cool in an interview with Harsha Bhogle as before the India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI in Christchurch. Pant seemed irritated when Bhogle brought up his performances in Test cricket as compared to his white-ball cricket performance. Responding to Bhogle who said that his white-ball record is better, Pant said, "Sir, records are just numbers. My white-ball record is not bad either. Making comparisons is not a part of my life. I'm 24-25, if you want to compare, you can do that when I am 30-32." India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI 2022 Called Off Due to Rain in Christchurch, Kiwis Win Series 1-0

Rishabh Pant Loses Cool in Interview with Harsha Bhogle:

Rishabh Pant interview with Harsha Bhogle before 3rd ODI against NZ talking about rain, batting position, stats and scrutiny over T20i performance & WK drills. #NZvINDonPrime pic.twitter.com/TjOUdnPTCz — S H I V A M 🇧🇷 (@shivammalik_) November 30, 2022

