The India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI 2022 has been called off due to rain in Christchurch. New Zealand needed 220 runs to win were 104/1 in 18 overs. Had New Zealand played two more overs, result would have been possible as it takes 20 overs in the second over to constitute a result in ODIs.

IND vs NZ 3rd ODI 2022 Called Off

Match Abandoned at Hagley Oval. The result means the team will take the Sterling Reserve ODI Series 1-0. Scorecard | https://t.co/4RzQfImu7X #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/gC1H8ze46s — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) November 30, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)