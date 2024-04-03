Delhi Capitals' (DC) captain Rishabh Pant, Mitchell Marsh, Khaleel Ahmed and other DC players are up and ready for their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). DC players can be seen training hard and after the win over defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK), DC now have one win in IPL 2024 season. In another home match, DC is ready and will fight hard against KKR in a tough match. The away team is looking good and is in form as well. IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders Opener Phil Salt Refines His Shots Ahead of Delhi Capitals Clash.

Delhi Capitals' Players During Training Session

