Rishabh Pant and Rohit Sharma engaged in a hilarious conversation during the 2nd T20I between India and England at Edgbaston on Saturday, July 10. The incident happened in the first over of the game when Pant exclaimed to Rohit that the bowler David Willey came in his way. Pant asked his captain, "Takkar maar du kya? (Shall I push him)" to which Rohit Sharma's hilariously responded, "Maar de aur kya (Go ahead and push)".

You Can Watch the Video Here:

Rohit - "maar de aur kya" 🤣🤣 https://t.co/pAG4uIWGWN — Saurabh Malhotra (@MalhotraSaurabh) July 9, 2022

