Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant played his iconic one-handed shot during the DC vs CSK IPL 2024 match. Pant smashed Chennai Super Kings bowler Mustafizur Rahman towards the mid-wicket region for a one-handed six and recreated the nostalgic shot. Pant played an innings of 51 runs from 32 balls and helped his team score 191/5 in 20 overs. Rishabh Pant Scores His First Half-Century of IPL 2024, Achieves Feat During DC vs CSK Match

Rishabh Pant Hits Brilliant One-Handed Six

