Star India national cricket team star wicketkeeper-batsman and the Test side vice-captain Rishabh Pant, who was playing like in white-ball cricket during the IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2025, and he got out in a similar fashion. Trying to hit the off-break bowler Shoaib Bashir hard, Rishabh Pant whacked a shot over the off-side, in that process he also made his bat fly. But, the shot, being not timed properly, landed in the safe hands of Ben Duckett. Rishabh Pant ended his innings scoring 65 runs off just 58 balls. Rishabh Pant Sends His Bat Flying! Star Indian Wicketkeeper-Batter Loses Grip of His Willow While Trying to Hit Boundary During IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2025 (Watch Video).

Rishabh Pant's Wicket:

Rishabh Pant's bat has gone flying again 🙈 But this time the ball goes straight down the throat of Ben Duckett at deep mid-off. pic.twitter.com/gXMl1kzUDY — England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 5, 2025

