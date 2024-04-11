Riyan Parag came up with a hilarious act with Kuldeep Sen during the Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans match in IPL 2024 on April 10. Sen struck Sai Sudharsan right in front of the stumps and Sanju Samson opted for a review after the umpire did not heed the bowler's appeal. As the DRS for this appeal was shown on the giant screen, Sen's face was covered by Riyan Parag, who let him go only when the replay showed three reds and confirmed Sudharsan's dismissal. The moment from the entertaining RR vs GT match went viral. Rajasthan Royals Director of Cricket Kumar Sangakkara Lauds Riyan Parag for His Performance in IPL 2024.

Riyan Parag Covers Kuldeep Sen's Face During Review

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)