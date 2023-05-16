Rohit Sharma was seen engaged in an argument with the umpire after Mumbai Indians' review for a no ball call was controversial and not successful. This happened in the first ball of the 14th over when Mumbai Indians reviewed a wide call by the umpire. Chris Jordan, the bowler, had dragged the ball wide with Marcus Stoinis, on strike moving towards it. The umpire gave it a wide and it remained that way as the ball was wide of the tramline. After that, Rohit Sharma went up and talked to the umpire.

Rohit Sharma Argues with Umpire

Rohit Sharma scolding Umpire for not giving decision in MI favour 😡 pic.twitter.com/B5fyZlpH5e — AR (@31_F0REVER_) May 16, 2023

Rohit Sharma Tries to Explain Why the Ball was Not Wide

Rohit Sharma talking to MI impact sub pic.twitter.com/JXLIMj0GID — Karthik Sunder (@CSKDoc) May 16, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)