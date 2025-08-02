India National Cricket Team vs England National Cricket Team Live Score Updates: The India National Cricket Team will look to gain control of the IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025 when the action against the England National Cricket Team continues on Day 3 at The Oval in London. You can check the India National Cricket Team vs England National Cricket Team match scorecard here. It was a day of some rapid action in the IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025, with a total of 16 wickets falling. India's innings, which resumed at 204/6, was quickly wrapped up by England for just 226. Gus Atkinson deservedly picked up five wickets and was the star of the show. However, the India National Cricket Team hit back hard with Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna sharing eight wickets among themselves as they bowled out England for 247. India vs England Free Live Streaming Online, 5th Test 2025 Day 3: How To Watch IND vs ENG Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV?

India were at 75/2 at stumps, with a lead of 52 runs and Shubman Gill and co would look to add much, much more to that on Day 3. Day 3 is said to be the 'moving day' in a Test match and fans can expect another day of intense action, excitement and rising tempers on the field. England, on the other hand, will be well aware that one or two quick wickets can lead to a collapse and hence, this day is totally unmissable in the IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025. With rain having played spoilsport for two days now, fans would hope that the weather gods show mercy and that there's no rainfall during the day's play. Will It Rain in London During IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025 Day 3? Check Live Weather Forecast/

IND vs ENG 2025 Squads

India National Cricket Team Playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Karun Nair, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel(w), Washington Sundar, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj

England National Cricket Team Playing XI: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope(c), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jacob Bethell, Jamie Smith(w), Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Jamie Overton, Josh Tongue