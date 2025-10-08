A video has gone viral on social media where Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma was spotted with his brand-new Tesla electric car. In the video, it can be seen that Rohit got a special number plate, "3015", which reflects the birthdates of his daughter, Samaira, and son, Ahaan. For those unversed, Rohit's daughter Samaira was born on December 30, 2018. The Indian cricketer was blessed with a baby boy, named Ahaan, on November 15, 2024. Meanwhile, the veteran cricketer will be next seen in action during the upcoming three-match ODI series against the Australia national cricket team, starting October 19. Rohit Sharma Receives Special Memento From Sunil Gavaskar at CEAT Cricket Awards 2025 for Guiding India to ICC Champions Trophy Glory.

Rohit Sharma has bought a new Tesla electric car, and just like his previous car, he has chosen its number based on his children’s birth dates. 🥹❤️ 3015 🤍 pic.twitter.com/TqBAIA4RKq — 𝐑𝐮𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐢𝐢⁴⁵ (@rushiii_12) October 7, 2025

