Rohit Sharma achieved a special milestone as he completed his 150th match in the Indian Premier League as a captain. Rohit is the most successful captain in the history of the IPL with five titles to his name, completed this milestone as his side Mumbai Indians took on Rajasthan Royals in the 1000th match of the tournament. Adding to all of it, he is also celebrating his 36th birthday. Rohit Sharma Turns 36: Yuvraj Singh Sends Anecdote Filled Wishes to Indian Cricket Team Captain (Watch Video).

Rohit Sharma Completes 150 IPL Matches as Captain

It's 150th IPL match as captain for the greatest captain of the IPL history - Rohit Sharma. pic.twitter.com/5I7XAlmEtb — Vishal. (@SPORTYVISHAL) April 30, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)