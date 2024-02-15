Indian captain Rohit Sharma came in and has completed his 11th Test match century. Rohit was playing under immense pressure after his not-so-good performances in the first two Test matches against England. Rohit with the help of Ravindra Jadeja rescued India from 33/3. Indian batsmen struggled at the start but with time and the moisture going off, they are going to get an advantage while batting. Rohit Sharma Surpasses MS Dhoni, Becomes Second Indian Batsman With Most Sixes in Tests; Achieves Feat During IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2024.

Captain leading from the front & how!

