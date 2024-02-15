Indian captain Rohit Sharma has now surpassed MS Dhoni in terms of the most sixes hit by an Indian in Test cricket. Rohit Sharma has now climbed to the second spot and has 79 sixes on board. MS Dhoni had 78 sixes and has now moved to the third spot. Rohit Sharma achieved this feat after he went on to hit the 2nd six of his Indian innings during IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2024. Virendra Sehwag remains at the top of the list with 90 sixes in his Test innings. Rohit with the help of Ravindra Jadeja took control of the Indian innings after they had a bad start. Sarfaraz Khan Hugs Wife Romana Zahoor After Receiving India Cap At the Start of IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2024 (Watch Video).

Rohit Sharma Becomes 2nd Leading Six Hitter for India in Tests

