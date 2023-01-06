Indian Cricket Team Captain Rohit Sharma is all set to return to action against Sri Lanka in the ODI series. He injured himself against Bangladesh in the 2nd ODI and has been out from action since then. Before his comeback, Rohit spends some time in the gym intensifying his workout and fitness routines eyeing to gain full match fitness before the 1st ODI. The Indian Superstar cricketer has shared the clips of his fun gym workout session on his Instagram handle. India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I 2023 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Players, H2H and Other Things You Need to Know About IND vs SL Cricket Match in Saurashtra.

Rohit Sharma Hits the Gym Ahead of IND vs SL ODI Series

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rohit Sharma (@rohitsharma45)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)