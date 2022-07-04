Indian captain Rohit Sharma has come out of isolation after having tested negative for Covid-19 on Sunday, July 3. The 35-year-old all-format skipper has missed the ongoing fifth Test between India and England for being Covid positive a few days earlier. However, the Indian batter has recovered from the disease and started net practice ahead of the limited-overs series on English soil. In a recent Instagram video, posted by Team India, Sharma can be seen practicing with his countrymate Ravichandra Ashwin in the nets.

Watch the video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Team India (@indiancricketteam)

