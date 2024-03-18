After some time off from intense cricket following the long India vs England Test series, Rohit Sharma finally arrives at Mumbai to join the rest of the Mumbai Indians squad who are currently preparing in the pre-season camp for the IPL 2024. After 2013, this will be the first time, Rohit will play in Mumbai Indians as a player and not as a captain. IPL 2024: It Will Not Be Awkward To Have Rohit Sharma Playing Under My Captaincy, Says Mumbai Indians Skipper Hardik Pandya.

Rohit Sharma Joins Mumbai Indians Pre-Season Camp

