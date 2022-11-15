Rohit Sharma has paid tribute to Kieron Pollard after the West Indies cricketer retired from IPL. Pollard spent 13 years at Mumbai Indians winning countless trophies with the team. He will now serve as a batting coach with the team for the IPL 2023 season.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rohit Sharma (@rohitsharma45)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)