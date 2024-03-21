Rohit Sharma took to Instagram to pay tribute to MS Dhoni after the latter stepped down as captain of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) ahead of IPL 2024 with Ruturaj Gaikwad taking over. Dhoni needs no separate instruction in Indian cricket and he brought down the curtains on what has been an illustrious captaincy career for CSK, leading them to five titles. Rohit, the other captain who won five IPL titles, posted a picture of him and Dhoni about to shake hands during an MI vs CSK match in the IPL. Dhoni thus finished his captaincy career with CSK with a title last year. IPL 2024: Can Ruturaj Gaikwad Fill In The Shoes of MS Dhoni or Will 2022 Repeat For Chennai Super Kings?

Rohit Sharma Pays Tribute to MS Dhoni

Rohit Sharma's Instagram Story

Rohit Sharma's Instagram Story (Photo credit: Instagram @rohitsharma45)

