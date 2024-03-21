The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) fans were handed a major jolt ahead of the opening Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 when MS Dhoni stepped down as the captain of the side. MSD passed on the baton to younger opener Ruturaj Gaikwad, who will be leading the five-time IPL champions in the 17th edition of the tournament. MS Dhoni Hands Over Chennai Super Kings Captaincy to Ruturaj Gaikwad Ahead of IPL 2024

MS Dhoni has not only been a legend of Indian cricket but also in the Indian Premier League. MSD is the most successful captain in the history of the tournament and also has won the most trophies along with the former Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma.

Will 2022 Repeat for Chennai Super Kings?

Now, when Ruturaj Gaikwad has been handed over the captaincy of the side, the management has set up a vision for the next ten to 15 years. Gaikwad has been fabulous for the Chennai Super Kings as a batsman and scored a lot of runs for the team in the past few editions of the tournament. Gaikwad has a huge responsibility in his hands as he would be replacing one of those players, who had the quality of grooming and nurturing players.

This has not been the first time that MS Dhoni has stepped down as the skipper of the side. In 2022, when CSK came into the tournament after winning the 2021 edition, Ravindra Jadeja was named as the captain of the team. However, that season under Jadeja proved to be an absolute disaster and the latter wasn't able to handle the captaincy pressure. Dhoni was reappointed captain mid-season but the franchise wasn't even able to make it to the playoffs. MS Dhoni Record As Captain in IPL: A Look at MSD's Stats As He Hands CSK Captaincy to Ruturaj Gaikwad Ahead of IPL 2024

Ruturaj Gaikwad is as calm as MS Dhoni and has won many games for the team under pressure. If Gaikwad can help Chennai Super Kings win IPL 2024, he will certainly be another captaincy product for India as well.

