Rohit Sharma posted a cheeky message for Mohammed Shami after the Indian pacer got to 200 Test wickets during Day 3 of the India vs South Africa 1st Test in Centurion on Tuesday, December 28. Taking to Twitter, he shared, "Double hundred is a special number."

See His Tweet:

Double hundred is a special number 😉 #200 👏 — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) December 28, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)