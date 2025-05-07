Team India Test captain Rohit Sharma is all set to retire from Test cricket ahead of the India vs England five-match Test series away from home. Rohit took over the Test captaincy of India after Virat Kohli stepped down from the role and led them across two World Test Championship cycles. Now, report from renowned media outlet RevSportz suggests that Rohit is all set to step down from his role ahead of the marquee Test series. Rohit's recent poor form with the bat in the last two Test series India played is one of the reasons. Rohit Sharma Set to be Removed From Team India Test Captain's Position; BCCI Searching For Younger Option Ahead of IND vs ENG Test Series: Report.

Rohit Sharma Reportedly Set to Retire From Test Cricket

Rohit Sharma is retiring from Test Cricket. @RevSportzGlobal — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) May 7, 2025

