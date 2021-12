Rohit Sharma shared an adorable message for daughter Samaira, who turned three today. The Indian limited-overs captain shared some pictures of his daughter and wrote, "Happy birthday Sammio …. My little ray of sunshine. You light up our lives every day just by being you. Don’t grow so fast."

Check Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rohit Sharma (@rohitsharma45)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)