Being asked to bat first, India finished their innings with a huge score of 385-9 in the IND vs NZ 3rd ODI at Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore. Opener Shubman Gill 112(78), and captain Rohit Sharma 101(85) scored centuries for the Indian team. Meanwhile, Allrounder Hardik Pandya smashed a half-century (54 from 38 balls). For New Zealand, Jacob Duffy and Blair Tickner picked up 3 wickets each. The Men in Blue will be now hoping to defend this big first-innings total against the Kiwis. Shubman Gill Equals Babar Azam's Record of Most Runs Scored in a Three-Match ODI Series, Achieves Feat During IND vs NZ 3rd ODI 2023.

India Posts 385/9

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)