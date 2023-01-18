Shubman Gill smashed a stylish double hundred as India ended up with a mammoth 349/8 on the board in the 1st ODI against New Zealand on Wednesday, January 18. The right-hander wrote his name into the record books by becoming the fifth Indian batter to achieve this terrific feat. He attacked all the Kiwi bowlers and ended up with 208 off 149 balls, with 19 fours and nine massive sixes. His effort have put India in a commanding position in this match. Rohit Sharma Breaks MS Dhoni's Record of Most Sixes in ODIs in India, Achieves Feat During IND vs NZ 1st ODI 2023.

IND vs NZ 1st ODI 2023 Innings Update:

