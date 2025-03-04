Australia's left-arm spinner Cooper Connolly took his maiden ODI wicket of Indian captain Rohit Sharma during the high-voltage ICC Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Tuesday. The wicket incident happened during the fifth ball of the eighth over. Cooper Connolly bowled a full delivery on the stumps. Rohit Sharma went for the slog sweep but missed it completely, and the ball hit his pads. Umpire Chris Gaffaney raised the finger, and Rohit decided to challenge the decision. Replays showed that the ball was smashing leg stump. The Indian captain departed after scoring 28 runs off 29 deliveries, including four boundaries. Earlier, Australia were bundled out for 264 runs. Shubman Gill Wicket Video: Watch India Vice-Captain Fall to Ben Dwarshuis During IND vs AUS ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Final Match.

Cooper Connolly Gets Wicket of Rohit Sharma

🚨We criticized Rohit Sharma for his fitness. But we will never celebrate his wicket. After all, He is playing for India. We congressmen are not cheap like their cringe fanclubs and RW. pic.twitter.com/iRVHFr6YDp — Mohit Chauhan (@mohitlaws) March 4, 2025

