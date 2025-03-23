Former Mumbai Indians captain registered a four-ball duck during the high-voltage Indian Premier League 2025 match against the Chennai Super Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Saturday. Sharma was dismissed by left-arm speedster Khaleel Ahmed. Rohit registered his 18th duck in the IPL, which is the joint-most alongside Dinesh Karthik and Glenn Maxwell. The wicket incident happened during the fourth ball of the first over. Khaleel Ahmed bowled an inswinger delivery on the stumps, and Rohit Sharma chipped it straight towards Shivam Dube, who was standing in the mid-wicket region. Rohit Sharma Trolled With Funny Memes For Record Number of Most Ducks in IPL, Netizens Take Massive Dig at Former Mumbai Indians Captain.

Four-Ball Duck for Rohit Sharma During MI vs CSK IPL 2025 Match

How's that for a start #CSK fans? 💛 Khaleel Ahmed strikes twice in the powerplay with huge wickets of Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton 💪 Updates ▶️ https://t.co/QlMj4G6N5s#TATAIPL | #CSKvMI | @ChennaiIPL pic.twitter.com/jlAqdehRCq — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 23, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)