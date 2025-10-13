Team India captain Rohit Sharma is currently preparing for the upcoming ODI series against Australia. He has retired from Tests and T20Is and has been working on his fitness to continue playing the ODIs for Team India. Amid this, famous magician 'Rockin the Mentalist' shared a video on social media, where he was spotted showing magic to Rohit and his wife Ritika Sajdeh in a party. Rohit and Ritika were amazed to see his performance and the video went viral on social media. Rohit Sharma Looks Dapper in Suit, Team India Star Shares Stylish Pics on Instagram As He Attends CEAT Cricket Awards 2025 (See Post).

Rohit Sharma, Wife Ritika Sajdeh Enjoy Magic Performance of 'Rockin the Mentalist'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rockin (@thenameisrockin)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)