India national cricket team top-order batter Rohit Sharma posted pictures on his official Instagram account, looking dapper in a stylish dark brown suit. Rohit Sharma posted three pictures looking stylish in the stunning outfit. The former Team India captain wore the beautiful outfit for the CEAT Cricket Rating (CCR) Awards 2025. This was the 27th edition of the CEAT Cricket Awards. A fit-looking Rohit Sharma received a special memento for leading India to two consecutive ICC titles: the T20 World Cup 2024 and the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. He got the award from former legend Sunil Gavaskar. Why Rohit Sharma Was Removed As India’s ODI Captain Ahead of IND vs AUS 2025 ODI Series? Check Reason.

Rohit Sharma Shares Pics Attending CEAT Cricket Awards 2025:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rohit Sharma (@rohitsharma45)

