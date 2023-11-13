Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma were a treat to watch for fans at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, not just with the bat but with the ball as well! The two stellar batters were seen playing a bit of a different role, this time with the ball in hand as India went on to beat Netherlands by 160 runs. Both Kohli and Rohit bowled and got one wicket each, much to the joy of the crowd. With this, Rohit's old video where he said that he and Kohli can roll their arms over resurfaced and went viral with fans reacting to it. India finished the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 league stage with wins in all nine matches. See some reactions below. ‘Dream Weekend…the Ro-Ko We Didn’t Expect’ Fans React After Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma Both Take One Wicket Each As India Beat Netherlands in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

Watch Video Here:

💬 "Hopefully Sharma and Kohli can roll some arm over in the World Cup" 😃#TeamIndia captain Rohit Sharma at his inimitable best! 👌#AsiaCup2023 | @imRo45 pic.twitter.com/v1KKvOLcnq — BCCI (@BCCI) August 21, 2023

