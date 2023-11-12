Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma left a mark, not in a way that fans would have expected them in the India vs Netherlands ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match on November 12. Both batting greats scored half-centuries in the first innings of the match as India racked up 410/4 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. However, fans were a bit surprised when first Kohli came on to bowl and took a wicket and later Rohit repeated the same feat, which helped India win the match in the end. Fans were absolutely delighted with both the star players contributing with both bat and ball in the same match. Here's how they reacted. Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul and Bowlers Star As India Beat Netherlands by 160 Runs in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, Head Into Semifinals Unbeaten.

'The Ro-Ko We Didn't Expect '

'Best Duo in Cricket'

Virat Kohli & Rohit Sharma have scored fifty and taken 1 wicket each today. - The best duo in cricket. 🫡 pic.twitter.com/YK6jtsNjxc — Zeeshan Khan (@Zeeshan06507685) November 12, 2023

'Dream Weekend for Indian Fans'

Dream weekend for Indian fans! Diwali along with Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli taking wickets in same match!#RohitSharma #KlRahul #ShreyasIyer #INDvNED pic.twitter.com/AVzbfbhuxq — Saurabh Singh (@100rabhsingh781) November 12, 2023

'India's Secret Weapons'

Best bowling attack of Team India : Bumrah Shami Siraj Kuldeep Jadeja Secret lethal bowling weapon of Team India, showcased today : Virat Kohli - right-arm medium Rohit Sharma - off spin bowler Semi Final & Finals, opponents, BEWARE! 😂#INDvsNE #ViratKohli #RohitSharma pic.twitter.com/5C1r1zyeLW — 𝕾𝖆𝖒𝕾𝖍𝖎𝖛 (@iamSamShiv) November 12, 2023

Indian Cricket Fans Right Now

- Team India is unbeatable in this world cup. - Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma took wicket today. - Diwali Celebration. Fans are enjoying.#INDvNED #HappyDiwali #BrandedFeatures pic.twitter.com/hiIzlL8rnA — Jai Upadhyay (@jay_upadhyay14) November 12, 2023

'Great to See'

It was great to see both Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma bowling in today's game. 🤩❤️❤️ Virat Kohli bowled and picked a wicket in ODIs after 9 long years. Rohit Sharma bowled and picked a wicket in ODIs after 7 long years. @imVkohli @ImRo45 #ViratKohli#RohitSharma #CWC23 pic.twitter.com/wTwc323dJz — Saabir Zafar (@Saabir_Saabu01) November 12, 2023

'Happy Dipawali Everyone'

Virat Kohli got a wicket. Rohit Sharma got a wicket. Happy dipawali everyone 🥰 pic.twitter.com/kgK08Nv6vi — Priyanka (@Pinky209E) November 12, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)