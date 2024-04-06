Rohit Sharma is well-known for his fun-loving personality on and off the field. He has lost his captaincy to Hardik Pandya in Mumbai Indians and yet he has the same energy whenever he is with his teammates or on the field. Amidst this, an old video of him went viral on social media where he was spotted mimicking the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Harbhajan Singh, Zaheer Khan and other cricketers. The video is from the IPL 2024 second leg in UAE. Fans loved to see their favourite star happy in the video and made it viral on social media. Rohit Sharma Urges Paparazzi to Maintain Silence With Daughter Samaira Sleeping in His Arms As He Reaches Mumbai Ahead of MI vs DC IPL 2024 Match, Video Goes Viral.

Rohit Sharma's Old Video of Imitating Cricketers

Rohit Sharma imitates Sachin, Yuvi and Bhajji 🤣 🤩 pic.twitter.com/WX87Ye9zb7 — ISHU YADAV (@IshRo45) April 5, 2024

