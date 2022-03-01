Fans seem to think that Rohit Sharma's Twitter account has been hacked after the Indian cricketer had some cryptic tweets on his official account. Many believe it to be the case after the latest tweets were made from TweetDeck.

Could be the Case

Hacked

New Era

Weird Tweets

Hacked?

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)