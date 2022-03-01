Fans seem to think that Rohit Sharma's Twitter account has been hacked after the Indian cricketer had some cryptic tweets on his official account. Many believe it to be the case after the latest tweets were made from TweetDeck.

Could be the Case

It's got to be hacked because his last two tweets were from TweetDeck while the rest are from an iPhone. pic.twitter.com/jTVVFGzH19 — Ishika (@IshikaMullick) March 1, 2022

Hacked

New Era

India's number 1 player account gets hacked 🥲 Welcome to new era 😍 https://t.co/8PMfTSInvU — Cricket 🏏 Lover (@CricCrazyV) March 1, 2022

Weird Tweets

Hacked?

Is that rohit sharma Twitter got hacked ??? @ImRo45 pic.twitter.com/sfVDnIeqM1 — Mr Unknown (@MrUnknown812) March 1, 2022

