Rohit Sharma has made a great start as the full-time Indian skipper with back-to-back series wins against West Indies and Sri Lanka. Following this, the Indian captain took to Twitter to post some cryptic tweets which have left fans puzzled.

Coin Tosses

I love coin tosses…especially when they end up in my belly! — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) March 1, 2022

Boxing Bags

Bzz….! Did you know? Buzzing beehives make for great boxing bags! — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) March 1, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)