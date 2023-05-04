Kavya Maran has joined the list of passionate owners in the IPL as she attendts the home matches of Sunrisers Hyderabad and shows passionate support to them. In the clash against Kolkata Knight Riders, she showed a full range of emotions. From being ecstatic to surprised and then dissapointed as they slipped into a shock defeat. Fans spotted her going through the roller coaster of emotions and took no time to share them on social media.

Happy Kavya Maran

Kavya Maran Pumped

Kavya Maran pumped up. pic.twitter.com/Do4crBoSEx — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 4, 2023

Kavya Maran Surprised

Kavya Maran enjoyed the 101M six of Heinrich Klaasen. pic.twitter.com/RY1B7acQnI — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 4, 2023

Disappointed and Sad Kavya Maran

Kavya Maran in this season has been the embodiment of “money can’t buy happiness” pic.twitter.com/bykzNc9rdW — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) May 4, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)