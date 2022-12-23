Royal Challengers Bangalore have signed English fast bowler Reece Topley for a price of 1.9 crore at the IPL 2023 mini-auction. Topley, who is a tall left-arm seamer is a very good addition to the RCB setup. His ability to bowl at all three phases will give RCB a very good option.

Reece Topley to RCB

