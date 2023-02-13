Star Australian bowler Megan Schutt finally finds a home in the WPL auction as she is sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore for INR 40 Lakh in the third accelerated session. RCB invested heavily in starpower and batting strength but the bowling was seemingly lacking that overseas experience, but with the inclusion of Schutt, it looks complete now.

