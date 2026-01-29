Mumbai, January 29: Xiaomi will expanded its popular Note lineup in the Indian market with the launch of the Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G and the Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G today. These new smartphones will arrive as significant successors to the previous generation, featuring a refined "Titan Structure" design for enhanced physical durability. Both handsets are scheduled to be launched with a focus on premium aesthetics, available in several standout colourways including Coffee Mocha, Mirage Blue, and Silver Ash.

The 2026 series brings major upgrade features that move the Redmi Note brand closer to flagship territory. For the first time, the lineup introduces a quad-level ingress protection system, alongside a highly durable display glass. The engineering focus this year has been on long-term reliability and high-resolution mobile photography, making these devices a comprehensive choice for users seeking a robust mid-range smartphone. Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold Launched in US; Check Price, Sale Date, Features and Specifications of Samsung's First Triple-Display Phone.

Redmi Note 15 Pro Series Specifications and Features (Expected)

The Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400-Ultra chipset, while the more premium Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G houses the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor. Both smartphones will reportedly feature a large 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 3,200 nits, protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2. For photography, both models are set to be equipped with a 200MP primary rear camera with OIS, accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide sensor and a 32MP front-facing camera for high-quality selfies.

In terms of power, the Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G comes with a 6,580mAh battery supporting 45W fast charging. The Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G features a 6,500mAh silicon-carbon battery that supports much faster 100W HyperCharge technology, capable of reaching a full charge in approximately 40 minutes. Additionally, the series boasts an industry-leading IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K rating for extreme water and dust resistance, along with HyperOS 2 based on Android 15. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Price, Launch and Specifications; All You Need To Know.

Redmi Note 15 Pro Series Price in India (Expected)

The Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G price may start at INR 30,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, while the 8GB + 256GB model is priced at INR 32,999. For the more powerful Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G, the pricing begins at INR 38,999 for the 8GB + 256GB configuration. The higher storage variants of the Pro+ model are priced at INR 41,999 for 12GB + 256GB and INR 44,999 for the top-end 12GB + 512GB version.

