In a one-sided contest, Royal Challengers Bengaluru prevailed over Punjab Kings in IPL 2025, winning the match by seven wickets. Star batter Virat Kohli shone for RCB, hitting a flawless 73*, while chasing 158, with Devdutt Padikkal also contributing with a well-made 61. Batting first, PBKS managed 157/6, despite openers Priyansh Arya (22) and Prabhsimran Singh's (33) brisk opening stand. Shashank Singh and Marco Jansen provided some late-order hitting for PBKS, which saw the side reach 157/6. Krunal Pandya and Suyash Sharma spun a web for Punjab batters, clinching four wickets between them. Virat Kohli Registers Record of Scoring Most Fifties in Indian Premier League History, Achieves Feat During PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025 Match.

RCB Win By Seven Wickets

R E M O N T A D A. 🥶 Nailed the reverse fixture. 2 very crucial points! 👊 pic.twitter.com/uTxdOWVi9k — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) April 20, 2025

