Virat Kohli keeps on scalping new records even in the 18th season of the IPL. In a tricky chase on a spicy pitch, Kohli once again stood tall at one end, completing a 43-ball half-century and with it he became the record holder of scoring the most fifty plus scores in the history of IPL. He scored his 59th IPL half-century and it marked his 67th fifty plus score, one more than David Warner. Another day, another record for the run machine. Nehal Wadhera Gets Run Out After Being Involved in Mix-Up With Josh Inglis During PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Virat Kohli Registers Record of Scoring Most Fifties in IPL History

KINGS have a special liking for Sundays! 😉❤ Fueled by revenge, #ViratKohli is on a rampage! A record-breaking fifty lights up #RCB's run-chase! 💪🏻 Watch the LIVE action ➡ https://t.co/dJsow1beL1#IPLRevengeWeek 👉 #PBKSvRCB | LIVE NOW on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 Hindi &… pic.twitter.com/ydDZ7E2Y5g — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) April 20, 2025

