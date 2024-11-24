England national cricket team star wicketkeeper-batter Phil Salt was sold for a whopping price of INR 11.5 crore to the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Royal Challengers Bengaluru had a neck-to-neck bidding war with the IPL 2024 champions, Kolkata Knight Riders before the Knight Riders backed out. IPL 2025 Mega Auction Day 1 Live Updates: Rahmanullah Gurbaz Goes to KKR for INR 2 Crore.

Big signing by Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Phil Salt will play for @RCBTweets 🙌🙌 He is SOLD for INR 11.5 Crore 👌👌 #TATAIPLAuction | #TATAIPL — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) November 24, 2024

